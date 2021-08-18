Weather Forecast For North Rim

NORTH RIM, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 65 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 64 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 26 mph



Friday, August 20 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 21 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.