Weather Forecast For North Rim
NORTH RIM, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
