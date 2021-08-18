4-Day Weather Forecast For Atlanta

ATLANTA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 71 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



