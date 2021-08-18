4-Day Weather Forecast For Atlanta
ATLANTA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 71 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
