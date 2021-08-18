Cancel
Atlanta, ID

4-Day Weather Forecast For Atlanta

Atlanta Post
 6 days ago

ATLANTA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0bV83uoq00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

