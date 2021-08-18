Daily Weather Forecast For Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
