Daily Weather Forecast For Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 58 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 61 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, August 21 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.