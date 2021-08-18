Cancel
Atlantic City, WY

Daily Weather Forecast For Atlantic City

Atlantic City Journal
 6 days ago

ATLANTIC CITY, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bV83qHw00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Atlantic City, WY
