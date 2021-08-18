4-Day Weather Forecast For Arabela
ARABELA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
