Amboy, CA

Sun forecast for Amboy — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Amboy Voice
 6 days ago

(AMBOY, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Amboy:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bV83nsz00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 74 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

