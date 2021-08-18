Foraker Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORAKER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, August 21
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
