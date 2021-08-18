Cancel
Foraker, OK

Foraker Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FORAKER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bV83m0G00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

