Jarbidge Daily Weather Forecast
JARBIDGE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
