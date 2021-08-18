Cancel
Otter, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Otter

Posted by 
Otter Dispatch
Otter Dispatch
 6 days ago

OTTER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bV83had00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Otter Dispatch

Otter Dispatch

Otter, MT
ABOUT

With Otter Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

