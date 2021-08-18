Daily Weather Forecast For Otter
OTTER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
