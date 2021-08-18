Armstrong Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ARMSTRONG, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 79 °F
- 7 to 18 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 76 °F
- 3 to 17 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 77 °F
- 6 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0