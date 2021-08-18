Armstrong Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ARMSTRONG, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 79 °F 7 to 18 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 76 °F 3 to 17 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 77 °F 6 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 76 °F 3 to 14 mph wind



