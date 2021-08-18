Cancel
Langtry, TX

Langtry Weather Forecast

Langtry Bulletin
 6 days ago

LANGTRY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 96 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Langtry Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

