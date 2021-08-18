Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brothers, OR

Brothers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Brothers News Alert
Brothers News Alert
 6 days ago

BROTHERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bV83d3j00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Haze

    • High 68 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Brothers News Alert

Brothers News Alert

Brothers, OR
2
Followers
145
Post
119
Views
ABOUT

With Brothers News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brothers, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy