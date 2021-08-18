Whitlash Weather Forecast
WHITLASH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
