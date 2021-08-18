Sasabe Daily Weather Forecast
SASABE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
