Sasabe, AZ

Sasabe Daily Weather Forecast

Sasabe Dispatch
Sasabe Dispatch
 6 days ago

SASABE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bV83WpW00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Sasabe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

