Weather Forecast For Powder River

POWDER RIVER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.