Yellow Pine Daily Weather Forecast

YELLOW PINE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Patchy smoke then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 64 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 8 mph



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



