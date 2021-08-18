Yellow Pine Daily Weather Forecast
YELLOW PINE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy smoke then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
