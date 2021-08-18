Wiederkehr Village Daily Weather Forecast
WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
