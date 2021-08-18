Laurier Weather Forecast
LAURIER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
