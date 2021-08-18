Cancel
Laurier, WA

Laurier Weather Forecast

LAURIER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0bV83O0w00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Laurier News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

