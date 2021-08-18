Darwin Weather Forecast
DARWIN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 93 °F, low 57 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0