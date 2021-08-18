Blackburn Daily Weather Forecast

BLACKBURN, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, August 21 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



