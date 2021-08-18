4-Day Weather Forecast For Ironside

IRONSIDE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Areas of smoke then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 69 °F, low 45 °F 6 to 16 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 47 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.