4-Day Weather Forecast For Ironside
IRONSIDE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- 6 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 47 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
