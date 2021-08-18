4-Day Weather Forecast For Termo
TERMO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
