Oxbow, ME

4-Day Weather Forecast For Oxbow

Oxbow Journal
Oxbow Journal
 6 days ago

OXBOW, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bV82xQo00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Oxbow Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

