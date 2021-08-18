4-Day Weather Forecast For Oxbow

OXBOW, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, August 20 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.