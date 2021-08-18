Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hayes, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Hayes

Posted by 
Hayes Bulletin
Hayes Bulletin
 6 days ago

HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bV82vfM00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Hayes Bulletin

Hayes Bulletin

Hayes, SD
2
Followers
151
Post
107
Views
ABOUT

With Hayes Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hayes, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US probes possible health incidents that delayed Harris trip

HANOI (AP) — U.S. officials are continuing to investigate two possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that delayed Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in Vietnam,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy