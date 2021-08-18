Daily Weather Forecast For Hayes

HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 102 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 29 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 56 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



