Daily Weather Forecast For Hayes
HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 102 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
