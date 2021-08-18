Daily Weather Forecast For Hoffmeister

HOFFMEISTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



