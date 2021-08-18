Cancel
Hoffmeister, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Hoffmeister

HOFFMEISTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bV82my300

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hoffmeister Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

