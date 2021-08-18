Daily Weather Forecast For Hoffmeister
HOFFMEISTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
