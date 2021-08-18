Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spofford, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Spofford

Posted by 
Spofford News Flash
Spofford News Flash
 6 days ago

SPOFFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KILip_0bV82ZRU00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Spofford News Flash

Spofford News Flash

Spofford, TX
11
Followers
198
Post
430
Views
ABOUT

With Spofford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spofford, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker embarked Tuesday on a Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US probes possible health incidents that delayed Harris trip

HANOI (AP) — U.S. officials are continuing to investigate two possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that delayed Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in Vietnam,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy