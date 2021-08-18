Daily Weather Forecast For Crane Lake
CRANE LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
