Crane Lake, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Crane Lake

Posted by 
Crane Lake News Flash
 6 days ago

CRANE LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpLK5_0bV82PcE00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Crane Lake News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

