Camp Nelson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CAMP NELSON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 62 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Haze then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
