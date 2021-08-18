Cancel
Camp Nelson, CA

Camp Nelson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Camp Nelson Times
Camp Nelson Times
 6 days ago

CAMP NELSON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bV82MDH00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Camp Nelson, CA
With Camp Nelson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Camp Nelson, CA
