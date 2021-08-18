Camp Nelson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CAMP NELSON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 62 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Haze then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 64 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 68 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 67 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



