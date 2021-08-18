Cancel
Briggsville Voice

Wednesday rain in Briggsville: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Briggsville Voice
Briggsville Voice
 6 days ago

(BRIGGSVILLE, AR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Briggsville Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Briggsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bV82E9T00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Briggsville Voice

Briggsville Voice

