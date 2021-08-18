Cancel
Duckwater, NV

Duckwater Weather Forecast

Duckwater Voice
Duckwater Voice
DUCKWATER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bV82CO100

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Duckwater, NV
With Duckwater Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

