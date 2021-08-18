Cancel
Tuscarora, NV

Tuscarora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 6 days ago

TUSCARORA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bV829p500

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Tuscarora Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

