Tuscarora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TUSCARORA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
