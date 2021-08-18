Tuscarora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

TUSCARORA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 67 °F, low 41 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 48 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.