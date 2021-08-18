Authorities identified 88-year-old Betty Bryan who died after a two-vehicle crash on I-16 (Laurens County, GA)

Authorities identified 88-year-old Betty Bryan, of Acworth, as the woman who lost her life following a fatal accident in Laurens County.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place on I-16, close to Georgia Hwy. 26. The preliminary reports showed that a Toyota Camry struck a Chevrolet Suburban from behind on I-16 east.

