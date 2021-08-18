Cancel
Milesville, SD

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Milesville Digest
Milesville Digest
 6 days ago

(MILESVILLE, SD.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Milesville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Milesville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bV81utG00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

