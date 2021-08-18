Erwin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ERWIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
