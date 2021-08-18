Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erwin, SD

Erwin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Erwin Daily
Erwin Daily
 6 days ago

ERWIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bV81rF500

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Erwin Daily

Erwin Daily

Erwin, SD
4
Followers
174
Post
148
Views
ABOUT

With Erwin Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Erwin, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US probes possible health incidents that delayed Harris trip

HANOI (AP) — U.S. officials are continuing to investigate two possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that delayed Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in Vietnam,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy