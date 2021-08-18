Witten Weather Forecast
WITTEN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
