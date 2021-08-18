Cancel
Witten, SD

Witten Weather Forecast

Witten News Flash
WITTEN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bV81kJE00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Witten News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

