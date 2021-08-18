Daily Weather Forecast For Balfour
BALFOUR, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
