Daily Weather Forecast For Fields
FIELDS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas Of Smoke
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
