Ibapah, UT

Ibapah Weather Forecast

Ibapah Journal
 6 days ago

IBAPAH, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bV81e0s00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of smoke then patchy smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

