Ibapah Weather Forecast
IBAPAH, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Areas of smoke then patchy smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
