Gateway, CO

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Gateway News Watch
Gateway News Watch
 6 days ago

(GATEWAY, CO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Gateway Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gateway:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bV81aTy00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gateway News Watch

Gateway News Watch

Gateway, CO
