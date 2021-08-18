Starbuck Daily Weather Forecast
STARBUCK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Haze
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 19
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
