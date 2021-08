I would say I hate starting this newsletter negatively, but I've realized I do it quite often. Somebody has to talk about the bad, and I guess that somebody is me! Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is awesome but he's also 22 years old and human. He's allowed to have slumps like any other player. I will just point out that along with hitting just .230 in August, he has a 56% ground ball rate in the month. That's exactly what's held him back in the past. Also, he had just a .706 OPS in 62 plate appearances at Rogers Centre entering Tuesday compared to 1.180 at Sahlen Field and 1.418 at TD Ballpark. It could be nothing but hey, I thought you should know.