Portal, ND

Take advantage of Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Portal

Posted by 
Portal Digest
Portal Digest
 6 days ago

(PORTAL, ND.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Portal:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bV81NCd00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Portal Digest

Portal Digest

Portal, ND
With Portal Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

