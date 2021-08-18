Take advantage of Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Portal

(PORTAL, ND.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Portal:

Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 29 mph



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 65 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 60 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Rain Showers High 69 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



