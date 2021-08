Following the California lawsuit alleging a discriminatory “frat boy” culture at the company, Activision Blizzard recruiters have reportedly been approaching other Activision Blizzard employees who have been pushing for change and telling them that they “freak candidates out.” The recruiters then urge the employees to share “what we are doing as a company to eliminate this toxic behavior,” and say that they have made “strides to head this off.” Employees, however, feel that the requests they have made of Activision Blizzard leadership have still not been addressed.