Venetie Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

VENETIE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Light Rain High 55 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Friday, August 20 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.