Agar, SD

Agar is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Agar Daily
Agar Daily
 6 days ago

(AGAR, SD) A sunny Wednesday is here for Agar, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Agar:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7IHO_0bV81AjC00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Agar Daily

Agar Daily

Agar, SD
