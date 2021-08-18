Cancel
Wilmore, KS

Wilmore Weather Forecast

Wilmore News Watch
Wilmore News Watch
 6 days ago

WILMORE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bV816HX00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • 8 to 17 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • 12 to 17 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

