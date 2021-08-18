Burnt Prairie Weather Forecast

BURNT PRAIRIE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



