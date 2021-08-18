Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burnt Prairie, IL

Burnt Prairie Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Burnt Prairie News Flash
Burnt Prairie News Flash
 6 days ago

BURNT PRAIRIE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bV80wcV00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Burnt Prairie News Flash

Burnt Prairie News Flash

Burnt Prairie, IL
14
Followers
199
Post
452
Views
ABOUT

With Burnt Prairie News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burnt Prairie, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US probes possible health incidents that delayed Harris trip

HANOI (AP) — U.S. officials are continuing to investigate two possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that delayed Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in Vietnam,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy