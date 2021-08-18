Daily Weather Forecast For White Earth
WHITE EARTH, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0