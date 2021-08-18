Daily Weather Forecast For White Earth

WHITE EARTH, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 29 mph



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 50 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 63 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 18 mph



