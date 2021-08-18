Trail City Weather Forecast
TRAIL CITY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
