Monday's abbreviated slate received a boost with Sunday's Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins rainout in Fenway Park rescheduled for a 1:00 PM start. Still, it's a weak ledger for streaming pitchers. Along those lines, it's worth noting this is a lighter than usual week in terms of overall games, so if something enticing is available in your league, it's best to take advantage to avoid the scramble at the end of the week.