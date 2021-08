A La Joya, Texas police sergeant told Fox News the migrant surge has become "overwhelming" for his officers. "The change here for us happened in March. That’s when we noticed, and at the beginning, we were all shocked with finding a group of 20-30," Sgt. Garza told correspondent Jonathan Hunt. "We were like ‘oh wow.’ And then as the months went on, the numbers increased, and right now we see 20 and it's like, ‘Ok, no big deal.'"